Selling your house can be a difficult process but it doesn’t have to be a stressful one. There are certain things you can do before selling which will make the process run much more smoothly, and may even help your house sell at a higher price. If you are considering the sale of your home, you will want to take a few steps before placing it on the market. There are many little things that can make a big difference in getting your house sold quickly and for top dollar. In this article, we will cover some easy ways to prep your house for sale.

Create a Clean, Clutter-free Environment

An important part of selling your house is making it clean, clutter-free, and appealing. People who look at houses know that they will soon need to replace carpets and appliances, so keep these in good condition. The kitchen and the bathrooms should be sparkling and free of dirt and grime. Keep cobwebs out of corners and off the ceilings.

Make sure that the exterior of your house is free from debris, and that it looks neat and well-maintained. If you have a pool or hot tub on your property, make sure that it is clean, well-maintained, and inviting. You can even create a small area around it where guests can sit comfortably. If the lawn needs to be reseeded, fertilized, or aerated, you should take care of that before listing your house.

Get Help

Amongst other things, get in touch with a real estate agent or a company that can buy the house off your hands. They can give you information on what your house is worth, how to sell your house fast, and how they plan on marketing it. You should also hire an inspector to look at your home before putting it up for sale. The inspector will let you know the things that require the most updating, like paint jobs or carpets, which need to be replaced in order to get top dollar.

Emphasize Curb Appeal

People who visit homes for sale often make a quick first impression of the property based on its exterior. So, it is important to make your house stand out and look inviting from the street. Declutter and clean up the front yard, as well as the front porch. Make sure that any debris near entryways has been removed.

A fresh layer of mulch will make your flower beds stand out. Plant flowers or place garden gnomes in the front yard to help the property look well-cared for. Repair broken shutters, remove mildewed window screens and wash windows before putting your house on the market. You could also install an automatic sprinkler system that can water plants while you are away.

Another simple way to make your house more appealing is by upgrading the landscaping. People are attracted to houses that have big, beautiful trees out front, so if yours are small perhaps it’s time to plant some new ones. Make sure you get rid of any dead branches and trim back overgrown grass. Plant colorful flowers at the front of your house, as well as in any planters. If you don’t have a green thumb or would rather not deal with yard work, consider hiring a landscaper to help make your property look beautiful again.

Make Rooms Appealing with Paint and Furniture

One of the easiest ways to make your home seem bigger is by painting one or two rooms neutral colors. People will be able to see the potential of the space, instead of being distracted by paint color that doesn’t work well with other items in the room. You can also update wall art, window dressings, and furniture.

If rooms are sparsely furnished, you might consider buying some new pieces or moving existing ones to create cozy nooks or conversation areas. Keep in mind that buyers want to be able to visualize their belongings in the home; it is important that they feel like the space is theirs already. A few simple changes will help to accomplish this.

Maximize Your Space by Removing Unattractive Storage

Many homeowners have basements or attics that are cluttered, dark, and poorly laid out. If this sounds like your basement, consider renting a dumpster to clean it out. It may seem extreme but the benefits outweigh the cost. Unwanted items should be given away if possible; otherwise, you can haul them off to goodwill or the dump.

Cleaning out your attic is just as important. It should be cleared of all unnecessary items including outdated appliances, boxes of books, and photos that have not been digitized. Clear the space to give buyers a chance to imagine their own belongings in its place.

Ensure Your Home is Photogenic

Selling your property is easiest after taking high-resolution photos. These images should be clear and feature neutral backgrounds which will allow potential buyers to focus on the space, not any distracting clutter or color schemes in the background. Make sure that there are no dirty smudges on windows, cobwebs in corners, or mold by windowsills.

Lighting is also important. When taking photos, use overcast lighting or natural light that comes in through windows. Make sure to take at least 10 different shots of each room and move items around slightly for a more realistic depiction of the space. Include some close-ups and detail shots as well, such as grout on counters and cabinets in bathrooms.

Keep Your Price Reasonable and Prepare for Negotiations

Make sure that your asking price is competitive in the area you are trying to sell it, but don’t shy away from starting at a lower figure than your original request. It never hurts to ask for less than what you want if it means the buyer will be more likely to take the offer. Properly priced homes are more likely to attract buyers, which means they will be sold faster.

Sellers should also consider who their competition is before setting a price. Make sure you know all of the other properties in the area that are currently on sale or have recently sold for. Learn about their size, location, condition, sale price, and the time it took to sell. This will give you a better idea of how much your own property is worth.

Preparing your home for sale can be a daunting task. If you’ve finally decided to sell, use these simple tips to get the job done quickly and efficiently. You may want to consider hiring professionals so that everything is taken care of seamlessly while you keep working on other things.