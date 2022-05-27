It is the time of year when bugs start to make their way inside homes. This can be a huge nuisance, especially if you have small children or pets. This blog post will discuss some tips on how to keep bugs away from your house. By following these tips, you can rest assured that your home will be bug-free.

Install the right kind of lights

Bugs are attracted to light, so it stands to reason that if you install the right kind of lights, they will be less likely to enter your home. There are various types of light fixtures and to know whether they attract bugs, what you can do is to look for the words “bug proof” on the packaging. Generally, two types of lights are effective in deterring bugs: yellow incandescent bulbs and LED lights. Yellow incandescent bulbs and LED lights both emit a wavelength of light that is not attractive to bugs. This means that they are less likely to be drawn to your home. However, LED lights are more energy-efficient than incandescent bulbs, so they are a better choice overall.

Change your lightbulbs regularly

Even if you have installed the right kind of lightbulbs, they will eventually stop being effective. This is because the coating on the lightbulb wears off over time, making it less effective at deterring bugs. To ensure that your lights are always working properly, make sure to change them every few months. This means taking the time to go to the store and purchase new lightbulbs, but it is worth it to keep your home bug-free. In choosing the lightbulbs, make sure to look for the words “insect resistant” on the packaging. This will ensure that you are getting the most effective lightbulbs possible.

Use a bug zapper

A bug zapper uses ultraviolet light to attract and kill insects. They are most effective against flying insects, such as mosquitoes and flies. If you live in an area that is prone to these kinds of insects, then a bug zapper can be a great way to keep them away from your home. Bug zappers are relatively inexpensive and can be found at most hardware stores. Just keep in mind that in choosing a bug zapper, you need to make sure that it is the right size for your needs. If you have a small home, then a small bug zapper will be sufficient. However, if you have a large home or live in an area with a lot of insects, then you may need to purchase a larger bug zapper.

Invest in a bug spray

You can also keep bugs away from your home by investing in a good bug spray. There are various types of bug sprays on the market, so it is important to choose one that is right for you. If you have small children or pets, then you will want to choose a bug spray that is safe to use around them. There are also eco-friendly bug sprays that are made from natural ingredients and are just as effective as traditional bug sprays. Whichever type of bug spray you choose, make sure to read the instructions carefully before using it. This will ensure that you are using it properly and not putting yourself or your family at risk.

Keep your windows and doors shut

This one seems like a no-brainer, but you would be surprised at how many people leave their doors and windows open, especially during the summer months. If you want to keep bugs out of your home, then make sure to keep your windows and doors shut. If you have screens on your windows and doors, make sure that they are in good repair and do not have any holes. If you find that there are holes in your screens, then make sure to patch them up as soon as possible. This way, you can keep the bugs out and let the fresh air in.

Maintain the cleanliness of your home

Finally, another way to keep bugs away from your house is to keep it clean. Bugs are attracted to food and dirt, so the cleaner your home is, the less likely they are to want to come inside. Make sure to sweep and vacuum regularly, and wipe down surfaces where food has been prepared. You should also empty your trash cans regularly and keep them clean. By doing these things, you can make your home less attractive to bugs and help keep them away.

These are just a few of the many ways that you can keep bugs away from your home. By following these tips, you can help to ensure that your home is a bug-free zone. Rest assured that with a little bit of effort, you can keep your home free of these pesky pests.