mins ago – Breaking news @The Walking Dead S11E4 Release date September 12, 2021 – !~TV~4KHD+]~SOUND.Cloud++!~JWPLayer*GoogleDrive/4K.Downloads-! How to watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4 online Free? HQ Reddit Video [DVD-ENGLISH] The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4 (2021) Full Movie Watch online free Dailymotion [#The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4 ] Google Drive/[DvdRip-USA/Eng-Subs] The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4!

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4 (September 12, 2021) | HD | 4K UHD | 1080p | OFFICIAL MOVIE

► Title : The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4

► Episode : Rendition

► Genre : Action & Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy

► Date : 2021-09-12

► Watch it here! : https://t.co/a373JlIHN1?amp=1

Overview: Daryl and Dog get captured by the Reapers and are taken to the Meridian and reconnect with someone.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4 Release Date: What To Expect?

The third episode of ‘TWD’ season 11 reminds the audience how ill-fated the mission is that Maggie and her group have embarked on.

It introduces a grave new threat in the form of the Reapers while Maggie’s leadership skills are also questioned.

You can find highlights of the episode in the recap section. In case you’re one of the readers who are desperately waiting for the coming week’s TWD episode, here is what’s in store for our favorite survivors in the fourth episode of season 11.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4 Release Date

‘TWD’ season 11 episode 4 will air on September 12, 2021, at 9 pm ET, on AMC. The fourth episode debuted on AMC+ on September 5, 2021. The network releases new episodes every Sunday.

However, the installments land on the streaming service (AMC+) first, before airing on the network the following week. The show’s final season consists of 24 episodes with a runtime of 41–67 minutes each.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4 Spoilers

‘Rendition’ is the title of the fourth episode of ‘TWD’ season 11. The episode will reveal the fate of Daryl and Dog after the two get separated from the rest of the group.

It is likely that they will be captured by the Reapers and taken to the Meridian. Daryl will reconnect with someone from his past.

A popular fan theory predicts that Daryl’s love interest, Connie, is one of the Reapers. There is a possibility that the prediction turns out to be true.