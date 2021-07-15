Whether it’s classroom learning using traditional methods or eLearning LMS, whatever may be the mode, organisations should provide continuous training and learning opportunities to their employees. It allows them to develop a better understanding of all the technological changes taking place in the industry as well as hone their existing skills. The benefits of employee training are multifold. A few of them are:

Improves the productivity of your workforce

When you train your employees, you not only help them in acquiring new skills but also in enhancing their existing skills. This is bound to make them more efficient and productive. In addition to this, you can also use training as a tool to introduce the technological changes that you are about to implement in your organization. Being aware of the challenges that they might face in future can boost the confidence of your workforce. This will enable them to accept those changes without any resistance and fear, which will further enhance the productivity of the organization as a whole

Attract new employees

Skilled individuals look for employers that offer them an opportunity to grow and learn. Thus, if your organization is able to establish strong employee training and development programmes, it can market the same to attract the right candidates and avoid losing them to its competitors. Such candidates infuse new ideas and thoughts in the organisations and encourage in house innovations among existing employees.

Uniforms the processes

Every employee has a unique way of doing things. However, in an organization, every function should be carried out in a predetermined manner. Training allows the organization to educate its employees about the standardized methods that are to be followed while executing any given task. This reduces the possibility of employees changing the processes and procedures to suit their own needs. Such uniformity and standardization will also make your organization more efficient as well as ensure that the actions of one employee are in alignment with the others.

Increase the job satisfaction of your employees

Proper and relevant training makes your employees more competent. This allows them to perform their duties with increased efficiency. Getting new skills in the light of the emerging technology and trends keeps from getting bored of the routine work. This newfound sense of expertise and achievement increases their job satisfaction and makes them want to stick longer.

Helps in employee retention

Regular training and development programmes give your employees an opportunity to feel valued. Realising that their organization is willing to invest in their growth and learning tends to make them more loyal and committed to their jobs. This also motivates them to work hard and perform better. Such positive influence on employees’ feelings towards your organization is bound to retain them for longer.

Keeps you in the game

An organization is only as strong as its workforce. Thus, upskilling and upgrading your employees to adapt to the changes taking place in your business environment will also help you in staying on par with your competitors. If your employees feel better equipped with new knowledge and skills while dealing with these changes, they are less likely to show resistance. This will not only help you in maintaining a happy workforce but will also allow you to take full advantage of the latest technologies available.

Reduces the cost of new hiring

The corporate world is characterized by sudden changes. Sometimes, these changes can also render an existing function obsolete while giving rise to a completely new area of operation. In the absence of any training or learning programme, organisations will be forced to lay off their existing employees and hire new employees who are skilled in the new area of work. However, with proper training, organisations can train their existing employees and equip them with all the required skills and knowledge about the new operation. This will save them from incurring huge expenses on hiring new employees as well as boost the morale of their workforce.

Conclusion

In the light of the above-mentioned points, it is only fair to say that while many look at employee training as an added expense for the company, it actually is an added benefit.