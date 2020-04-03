Bankers Hill

Papas & Tacos M-F 9:30-8, weekend 9:30-6 Uber Eats

IMPERIAL HOUSE Tues-Sat 2-8 GrubHub

IL DANDY’S 11:30-3, 4:30-8:30 self-delivery

PURE PROJECT 11-6 online orders & pickup

EXTRAORDINARY DESSERTS M-F 9-8 weekend 10-8 Grub Hub & Postmates

JAMES COFFEE walku

JIMMY CARTERS everyday 8-8 Breakfast until 2:30

BASSAMS CAFE walkin only

GARDEN OF VEGAN everyday 8-4 GrubHub, Postmates, Uber Eats

WET STONE 11-7 postmates, grubhub

MIA TRATTORIA, third party delivery

EVOLUTION

DONNA JEANS, 2-8 Postmates, Uber, Eats

BI RITE MARKET everyday 9-11

THE MARKET PLACE

ROYAL FOOD MART, GrubHub

Gaslamp

BANDAR RESTAURANT

845 Fourth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

bandarrestaurant.com, (619) 238-0101

Open for: takeout; curbside delivery; delivery via PostMates and UberEats

Hours: Mon. – Sun., 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

BERKELEY PIZZA

539 Island Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

berkeleypizza.net, (619) 937-0808

Open for: take-out; delivery via GrubHub, DoorDash

Hours: Mon. – Sun., 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

BRIAN’S 24

828 Sixth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

brians24.com, (619) 702-8410

Open for: take-out, curbside-pickup, delivery via Uber Eats

Hours: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

BUCA DI BEPPO

705 Sixth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

bucadibeppo.com, (619) 233-7272

Open for: take-out

Hours: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

BURGER LOUNGE

burgerlounge.com, (619) 955-5727

Open for: take-out, delivery

Hours: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

CAFÉ 21

802 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA. 92101

café-21.com, (619) 252-5974

Open for: take-out

Hours: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

CINE CAFÉ

412 K St., San Diego, CA 92101

cinecafesandiego.com, (619) 595-1929

Open for: take-out, in store shopping

Hours: 6 a.m.- 10 p.m.

FLEMING’S PRIME STEAKHOUSE & WINE BAR

380 K St., San Diego, CA 92101

flemingssteakhouse.com, (619) 237-1155

Open for: take-out, curbside pick-up

Hours: Mon. – Sun., 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

FOGO DE CHÃO

668 Sixth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

fogodechao.com, (619) 338-0500

Open for: take-out, to-go butcher meats, curbside pick-up

Hours: Sun. – Thurs., 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.; Fri. – Sat., 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

GASLAMP BBQ

524 Island Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

gaslampbbq.com, (619) 696-6996

Open for: take-out, curbside pick-up, delivery via DoorDash

Hours: 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.

GASLAMP BURGER

738 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

gaslampburger.com, (619) 255-1839

Open for: take-out; delivery via GrubHub, Seamless, PostMates and DoorDash

Hours: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

GASLAMP PIZZA

505 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

gaslamppizza.com, (619) 231-7542

Open for: take-out; delivery via PostMates, UberEats, GrubHub, doordash

Hours: Mon. – Sun., 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.

IKE’S PLACE

542 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

loveandsandwiches.com, (619) 255-2562

Open for: take-out; delivery via PostMates, UberEats, GrubHub, doordash

Hours: Mon. – Sun., 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

LE PARFAIT PARIS

555 G St., San Diego, CA 92101

leparfaitparis.com, (619) 245-4457

Open for: takeout, curbside pickup, delivery via PostMates

Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Offer: Order one dessert, get second dessert (of equal/lesser value) free

MARYJANE’S

207 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

hardrockhotelsd.com/maryjanes, (619) 764-6950

Open for: take-out, curbside pick-up

Hours: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

MATTARELLO COOKING LAB

518 Sixth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

mattarellocooking.com, (858) 717-0173

Open for: take-out, delivery, curbside pick-up

Hours: Mon. – Sun., 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

METL BAR & RESTAURANT

748 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

metlsd.com, (619) 546-6424

Open for: take-out; delivery via PostMates, UberEats, GrubHub

Hours: Mon. – Sun., 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Offer: free meals for hospitality industry employees (visit site for details)

MEZE GREEK FUSION

345 Sixth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

gaslampmeze.com, (619) 550-1600

Open for: take-out; curbside pick-up; delivery via GrubHub, DoorDash, Uber Eats, PostMates

Hours: Thu. – Sat., 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Offers: Family Packs for 2-4 people or more (available for takeout only, not delivery); 20-percent off a la carte menu items; free delivery for orders of $100 or more (within one-mile radius); free $20 gift card per $100 purchase, to be used when Meze reopens (no other/previous promotions or discounts accepted at this time)

MORTON’S THE STEAKHOUSE

285 J St., San Diego, CA 92101

mortons.com, (619) 696-3369

Open for: take-out, curbside pick-up

Hours: Mon. – Sun., 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Offers: 50 percent off beer and wine with food order

NEW LEAF RESTAURANT (INSIDE HILTON)

401 K St., San Diego, CA 92101

hilton.com, (619) 231-4040

Open for: take-out

Hours: Mon. – Sun., 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

NEW YORK PIZZA

954 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

(619) 236-9006

Open for: take-out

Hours: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

OPERACAFFE

835 Fourth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

operacaffe.com, (619) 234-6538

Open for: take-out, curbside pick-up, delivery via Uber Eats

Hours: 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

PIZZA ON FIFTH

734 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

pizzaon5th.com, (619) 231-7582

Open for: take-out; delivery via PostMates, DoorDash, GrubHub, Seamless and Slicelife

Hours: 11 a.m. – 3 a.m.

PUSHKIN RUSSIAN RESTAURANT

750 Sixth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

pushkinrestaurantsd.com, (619) 496-1908

Open for: take-out; delivery via PostMates, UberEats, GrubHub, DoorDash

Hours: Mon. – Sun., 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Offers: 20-percent off all orders

ROYAL INDIA

329 Market St., San Diego, CA 92101

royalindia.com, (619) 252-6800

Open for: take-out; delivery via UberEats, GrubHub

Hours: Fri. – Sun., 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

SAB LAI KITCHEN

500 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

sablaithaikitchen.com, (619) 232-1801

Open for: take-out, curbside pick-up, delivery

Hours: 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.

SADAF

828 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

sandiegosadaf.com, (619) 338-0008

Open for: take-out; delivery via PostMates, UberEats, GrubHub, DoorDash

Hours: Mon. – Sun., 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

SALTWATER

565 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

saltwatersandiego.com, (619) 255-1839

Open for: first responders receive a free meal from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (through 3/22/20, with valid ID)

SERRANO’S STREET TACOS AND BAR

624 E. St., San Diego, CA 92101

serranostacossd.com, (619) 795-1930

Open for: take-out, curbside pick-up, delivery

Hours: Mon. – Sat., 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Offers: Full menu (and cocktails) available

SPILL THE BEANS

555 Market St., San Diego, CA 92101

spillthebeanssd.com, (619) 233-3836

Open for: pick-up or delivery

Hours: Mon. – Sun., 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

STK STEAKHOUSE

600 F St., San Diego, CA 92101

stksteakhouse.com, (619) 354-5988

Open for: pick-up, curbside pick-up, delivery via PostMates

Hours: Mon. – Sun., 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

TACOS EL CABRON

532 Fourth Ave., San Diego, CA. 92101

tacoselcabronsd.com, (619) 501-7752

Open for: take-out; curbside pick-up; delivery via Seamless, Doordash, GrubHub and PostMates

Hours: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

THE BROKEN YOLK CAFÉ

355 Sixth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

thebrokenyolkcafe.com, (858) 342-6833

Open for: delivery, pick-up, curbside pick-up

Hours: Mon. – Sun., 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

THE OCEANAIRE

400 J St., San Diego, CA 92101

theoceanaire.com, (619) 858-2277

Open for: curbside pick-up, delivery

Offers: 10-percent off on any take-out order

Hours: Mon. – Sun., 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

THE POKE CO.

423 F St., San Diego, CA 92101

thepokeco.com, (619) 546-7663

Open for: take-out; delivery via PostMates, UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub

Hours: Mon. – Fri., 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sat./Sun., closed (for now)

THE SMOKING GUN

555 Market St., San Diego, CA 92101

thesmokinggunsd.com, (619) 233-3836

Open for: take-out, curbside pick-up, delivery via Doordash and PostMates

Hours: Mon. – Sun., 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

THE WESTGATE ROOM

1055 Second Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

westgatehotel.com, (619) 238-1818

Open for: curbside take-out

Hours: Mon. – Sun., 6:30 – 11 a.m. (breakfast); 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (dinner)

TONY’S PIZZA

433 E St., San Diego, CA 92101

tonyspizzasandiego.com, (619) 431-5600

Open for: take-out; delivery via PostMates, UberEats, GrubHub, DoorDash

Hours: Mon. – Sun., 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

TROPICAL SAVOR

729 Fourth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

tropicalsavorbarandgrill.com, (619) 228-9385

Open for: take-out; delivery via PostMates, UberEats, GrubHub, DoorDash

Hours: Mon. – Sun., 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

URBAN INDIA

750 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

urbanindiasd.com, (619) 238-8380

Open for: take-out; delivery via PostMates, UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub

Hours: Mon. – Sun., 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Hillcrest

RB SUSHI, order on their website at rbsuhi.com.

Little Italy

AMBROGIO15

550 West Date Street

619 450 6839

Hours: Sun. / 11am-10pm, Mon.-Thu. / 11am-10pm, Fri.-Sat. / 11am-11pm

Options: Pick-up, In-House Delivery & 3rd-Party Delivery

BALLAST POINT TASTING ROOM & KITCHEN RESTAURANT

2215 India Street

619 255 7213

Hours: Sun.-Thu. / 11am-11pm, Fri.-Sat. / 11am-12am

Options: Take-Out

BENCOTTO + MONELLO

750 West Fir. Street

619 501 0030

Hours: All Week / 3:00pm-8:00pm

Option: Pick-Up & 3rd-Party Delivery

BUON APPETITO RESTAURANT

1609 India Street

619 238 9880

Option: Take-Out & Curb-Side

BURGER LOUNGE

1608 India Street

613 237 7878

Hours: All Week / 10:30am-10pm

Options: Take-Out, In-House Delivery

CAFÉ GRATITUDE

1980 Kettner Boulevard

619 736 5077

Hours: All Week / 8am-10pm

Options: 3rd-Party Delivery, Pick-Up

CAFFE ITALIA

1704 India Street

619 234 6767

Hours: All Week / 7:00am-9:00pm

Option: Pick-Up

CIVICO 1845

1845 India Street

619 431 5990

Hours: All Week / 11:30am-3:00pm & 4:30pm-8:00pm

Option: In-House Delivery

CLOAK & PETAL

1953 India Street

619 501 5505

Hours: All Week / 4pm-8pm

Options: Take-Out, Pick-Up

CRACK SHACK

2266 Kettner Bulevard

619 795 3299

Hours: All Week / 11:00am-8:00pm

Option: Take-Out & Curb-Side

DAVANTI ENOTECA

1655 India Street

619 237 9606

Hours: All Week / 3:00pm-8:00pm

Option: Pick-Up, Curb-Side, & 3rd-Party Delivery

DEVIL’S DOZEN

2001 Kettner Boulevard

619 780 0914

Hours: All Week / 9:00am-1:00pm

Option: Pick-Up

EXTRAORDINARY DESSERTS

1430 Union Street

619 294 7001

Hours: All Week / 10:00am-8:00pm

Option: Pick-Up, Curb-Side, & 3rd-Party Delivery

FLIPPIS PIZZA GROTTO

1747 India Street

232 5094

Hours: All Week / 11am-9pm

Options: Pick-Up / 3rd Party Delivery

GLASSDOOR RESTAURANT

1805 Columbia Street

619 564 3755

Hours: All Week / 6:30am-9:00am and 5:00pm-9:00pm

Option: Pick-Up & 3rd-Party Delivery

GRAZE BY SAM

555 W. Date Street

619 269 0335

Hours: All Week / 11:30am-8:00pm

Option: Pick-Up

HARBOR BREAKFAST

1502 India Street

619 450 7926

Hours: All Week / 7am-2pm

Options: Take out

ISOLA PIZZA BAR

1526 India Street

619 255 4230

Hours: Wed.-Sun. / 4pm-8:30pm

Options: Pick-Up, 3rd-Party Delivery

JAMES COFFEE CO.

2355 India Street

619 756 7770

Hours: All Week / 7:00am-6:00pm

Option: Pick-Up

THE KEBAB SHOP

303 W Beech Street

619 550 5481

Hours: All Week 10:30am-9pm

Options: Order Online Pick-Up

KETTNER EXCHANGE

2001 Kettner Boulevard

619 255 2001

Hours: All Week / 1:00pm-9:00pm

Option: Pick-Up & 3rd-Party Delivery

LANDINI’S PIZZERIA

1827 India Street

619 238 3502

Hours: Mon.-Wed. / 11:00am-11:00pm, Thu. & Sun. / 11:00am-1:00am, and Fri. & Sat. / 11:00am-2:00am

Options: Pick-Up, Curb-Side, In-House Delivery & 3rd-Party Delivery

MARKET BY BUON APPETITO

1605 India Street

619 237 1335

Hours: All Week / 8:00am-8:00pm

Option: Pick-Up

MONA LISA ITALIAN FOODS

2061 India Street

619 234 4893

Deli Hours: Sun.-Thu. / 9:00am-10:00pm, and Fri. & Sat. / 9:00am-11:00pm

Restaurant Hours: Sun. / Noon-8:30pm, Mon.-Thu. / 11:00am-8:30pm, and Fri. & Sat. / 11:00am-9:30pm

Option: Pick-Up & 3rd-Party Delivery

NAPIZZA

1702 India Street

619 696 0802

Hours:

Option: Pick-Up, Curb-Side, & 3rd-Party Delivery

PAPPALECCO

1602 State Street

619 238 4590

Hours: All Week / 7:00am-7:00pm

Option: Take-Out & 3rd-Party Delivery

PETRINI’S

610 West Ashe Street

619 595 0322

Hours: All Week / 11:30am-2pm & 5:30pm-8pm

Options: Take-Out, 3rd-Party Delivery

PRINCESS PUB & GRILLE

1665 India Street

619 702 3021

Hours: All Week / 11am-3pm

Options: Take-Out

PUERTO LA BOCA ARGENTINIAN RESTAURANT

2060 India Street

619 234 4900

Hours: All Week / 11:30am-8:30pm

Option: Pick-Up

QUEENSTOWN PUBLIC HOUSE

1557 Columbia Street

619 546 0444

Hours: All Week / 11:00am-8:00pm

Option: Pick-Up, Curb-Side, & 3rd-Party Delivery

RISTORANTE ILLANDO

1825 India Street

619 238 3502

Hours: Sun.-Thu. / Noon-10:00pm & Fri.-Sat. / Noon-11:00pm

Options: Take-Out & 3rd-Party Delivery

SALT & STRAW

1670 India Street

619 542-9394

Hours: All Week / 3:00pm-10:00pm

Option: Pint Pick-Up & 3rd-Party Delivery. Accepting Card Payment Only

SHAKE SHACK

2008 India Street

619 331 3958

Hours: Sun.-Thu. / 11:00am-10:00pm, and Fri. & Sat. / 11:00am-11:00pm

Option: Take-Out & 3rd-Party Delivery

SOLUNTO

1643 India Street

619 255 7826

Hours: All Week / 11:30am-8:00pm

Option: Pick-Up

SORRENTO

1646 India Street

619 546 0365

Hours: All Week / 3pm-9pm

Options: Pick-Up

UNDERBELLY

750 West Fir Street

619 269 4626

Hours: All Week / 11:30am-midnight

Options: Take-Out

WICKED MAINE LOBSTER

550 W. Date Street, Ste. B

619 888 7339

Hours: All Week / 11:30am-8:00pm

Option: Pick-Up & 3rd-Party Delivery

VINO CARTA

2161 India Street

619 564 6589

Hours: All-Week / Noon-9:00pm

Option: Pick-Up, Curbside, In-House Delivery & 3rd-Party Delivery

ZINQUÉ

Zinque is also offering groceries, including eggs, avocados and more that customers can order online and pick up. 2101 Kettner Boulevard

619 915 6172

Hours: Sun.-Thu. / 7:00am-Midnight and Fri. & Sat. / 7:00am-2:00am

Option: Pick-Up & 3rd Party Delivery

Mission Hills

On Goldfinch and West Washington

Meshuggah Shack, coffee, tea, and more to go

Lefty’s Pizza, though they have much more than pizza, and are open daily from around lunchtime.

Harley Gray, open Th/F/Sa/Sun.

Grab n Go Subs, open daily

Venissimo, open daily 10:00-3:00 for charcuterie and cheese

The Red Door, open daily beginning at 4:00 for take out dinner. Chef Luciano’s parents are elderly and live in Milan and are sheltered in place. So, he is committed to staying open as long as he is able. I see his posts and it seems he offers a limited dinner option which looks delicious.

Fiore’s Pizza, open for take-out

Donut Star, open for take-out (why not enjoy donuts for breakfast?)

Lazy Acres and Vons both have prepared meal offerings to take-out.

Sushi Deli 1 is open daily from lunch until about 8:00 p.m. offering take-out sushi and much more.

Toma Sol has been offering take-out dinners such as stew.

On Fort Stockton Drive

Ibis Market, offering Mediterranean food and sandwiches for take-out (Low-fat and low-sodium Mediterranean things such as dolmas, hummus, falafels, Greek-style salads, roasted chicken.)

On India Street

Pizza e Birra, though they offer much more than pizza ad beer

Regal Beagle, selling beer in sealed containers and various foods to-go daily until 9:00PM

El Indio, offering full menu for take-out

Shakespeare Pub and Grille, offering nightly dinners to take-out (call ahead to order)

Shakespeare’s Corner Shoppe, offering British meals and goods for take-out, delivery, and snail mail

Rubicon Deli, offering full menu for take-out

Saffron, offering abbreviated take-out menu

Karina’s Ceviches and More, offering full menu for take-out

Gelato Vero Caffe, open daily for take-out and home delivery

On West Lewis

Lewis Fay, they have gourmet food items, cookbooks, pasta machines and more for curbside pick up

Mission Hills Liquor, offering Sandwiches and more

North Park/City Heights along El Cajon Blvd.

BUDGET MEALS:

Chicken Pie Shop – 2633 El Cajon Blvd (619) 295-0156

When you spend at least $5, you get a kids meal free! Pick-up or delivery is available with Ubereats, Postmates or Grubhub.

Flavors of East Africa – 2322 El Cajon Blvd (619) 955-8778

They are offering 30% off their menu for pick-up. Give the “Safari Grilled Chicken” a try for $10.50 with the 30% discount, or a farmers market plate for $9! Pick-up or delivery is available with Ubereats, Postmates or Grubhub.

Crispy Fried Chicken – 4919 El Cajon Blvd (619) 582-3938

7.99 party wing specials (5 wings, bbq, buffalo and dry rub) + 2 side orders! Pick-up or delivery is available with GrubHub, Doordash, Postmates or Ubereats.

Etna Pizza – 4427 El Cajon Blvd (619) 280-1877

They’re waiving their delivery fee for all senior citizens and offering family deals, such as a medium pizza, small house salad or Cesar salad, and 2-liter drink for $22.95. Pick-up or delivery available with UberEats, Postmates, Doordash, GrubHub or Eat Street Delivery.

Mihn Ky – 4644 El Cajon Blvd (619) 283-4180 *closing time, 7:30 PM*

We suggest the combination wonton egg noodle soup for $7.25 – it’s plenty for two!

Pick-up or delivery is available with GrubHub, Doordash, Postmates.

Thanh Tinh Chay – 4591 El Cajon Blvd (619) 255-0134 *9:00 AM – 7:00 PM, closed Wednesday’s*

Try Banh Mi for $3. It comes with pickled veggies and delicious mock pork. Don’t forget crispy egg rolls for $.50 each. All other plates are around $5.

Pick-up only @ San Diego, California

PIZZA TO GO:

Pizza delivery is exactly what is going to get us through this isolated weekend at home, and will definitely keep the kids happy. Support your local favorites on The Boulevard, which have always had all the best options for pick-up and delivery from old school favorites like Venice and Etnas, to Luigi’s classic NY pizza, and for those of you who have experienced the wonders of Napoletano style, Pizzeria Bruno is on point!

PIZZERIA LUIGI

2121 El Cajon Blvd

(619) 294-9417

Opening Hours: 12:00 – 8:00 PM Daily

Pick-up and delivery

Doordash

PIZZERIA BRUNO NAPOLETANO

4207 Park Blvd

(619) 260-1311

Opening Hours: 4:30PM – 8:00PM, Wed – Sun

Pick-up and delivery

Doordash, Postmates

ETNA PIZZA

4427 El Cajon Blvd

(619) 280-1877

Opening hours: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM Daily

Curbside pick-up and delivery

Etna Delivery, UberEats, Postmates, Doordash, GrubHub, Eat Street Delivery

They’re offering family specials and waiving delivery fees for senior citizens

VENICE PIZZA

3333 El Cajon Blvd

(619) 283-2333

Opening hours: 11 AM – 8 PM Daily

Curbside pick-up and delivery

*ALSO – MAMA’S LEBANESE BAKERY

4237 Alabama St, San Diego, CA 92104

GrubHub

North Park Around 30th Street

TWIST

Open usual hours for take-out only. Delivery available via DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates, or GrubHub 619-260-1813

UNDERBELLY

Take-out only | 619.487.9909

URBN PIZZA

12pm-10pm Daily | Takeout and Postmates Delivery | 619-255-7300

WORKING CLASS

9am-9pm Daily | Takeout, UberEats, Doordash & Postmates | 619-642-0114

SWAMI’S CAFE

Phone and takeout orders, delivery (GrubHub and Doordash) | 619-269-3797

THE TACO STAND

Open usual hours for take-out only. | 619-795-8797

THAI TIME NORTH PARK

Open for take-out and delivery through Postmates and Doordash. | 619-282-1060

TORONADO

Open for pick-up; must sign-up for a time slot to come pick up. Click here to sign up. | 619-282-1060

TRIBUTE PIZZA

Monday – Saturday 1pm-8pm + Sunday 1pm-7pm | Takeout and delivery 619-450-4504

THE SMOKING GOAT

Curbside Pickup & Delivery | Online Ordering https://www.toasttab.com/the-smoking-goat/

SOI 30TH NORTH PARK THAI EATERY

Regular Hours | Takeout and delivery apps (Postsmates, GrubHub, Uber Eats, and Doordash) | 619-892-7300

STREET SIDE THAI

11am – 9pm | Take out and delivery | 619-228-9208

STREETCAR MERCHANTS

11:30am – 9pm | Curbside pickup, Grubhub, Postmates, UberEATS, DoorDash, & Seamless | 629-546-9010

SUBTERRANEAN COFFEE

7am-4pm | Takeout and delivery | Call or text or Text 619-259-9596. Serving all of San Diego, Chula Vista and North county| Grubhub, self delivery, and curbside service

SAGUARO’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Open for drive-thru and take-out orders; also offering delivery through Uber Eats & DoorDash: 6am- 12am. | 619-291-7746

SECOND CHANCE BEER CO.

To-go and delivery | 619-487-1470

SHANK & BONE

Daily 12-8pm | Take-out only | 619-458-9085

SIAMO NAPOLI

Monday-Sunday 4pm-9:30pm | 619-310-6981

SICILLIAN THING PIZZA

Open for take-out and delivery | 619-282-3000

Sipz

Open for take-out everyday 4-9pm | 619-795-2889

PANCHITAS KITCHED AND BAKERY

OPEN for Take-Out from front door or Drive-thru, call in orders welcome | Monday – Saturday 7am – 9pm, Sunday 8am – 3pm | 619-255-5498

PARABOLA COFFEE ROASTING CO.

To-go beverages only | Free delivery on coffee beans to our San Diego neighbors| 760-587-9086

PETE’S SEAFOOD AND SANDWICH

11am-8pm | Takeout, delivery, and curbside pickup 619-255-8940

POKI ONE N HALF

Monday-Sunday 11am – 9pm | Online ordering; carry-out, pick-up, delivery; DoorDash, ChowNow | (619) 497-0697

RANCHO’S COCINA

Mon- Fri: 12pm- 9pm; Sat & Sun 10am- 9pm | (619) 574-1288

RIP CURRENT BREWING CO.

Open for To-Go sales | 619-793-4777

MODERN TIMES BEER CO

12pm-6pm | Beer to-go and beer shipments

MR. MOTO PIZZA HOUSE

Carry-out and delivery only | (619) 642-0788

NORTH PARK BEER CO.

12:30pm-7:30pm | Pickup, delivery, and shipping on cans, crowlers, and growlers (619) 255-2946

NORTH PARK DINER

7AM-9PM | Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner all day | Get it to-go Breakfast (619) 294-3804

NORTH SIDE SHACK

8am – 5pm | Phone in and pay for you order only | Delivery Options Coming Soon | 619-539-7712

ORIGINAL 40 BREWING

1pm – 6:30pm | Food & Beer for pickup only | 619-255-7380

HOLSEM COFFEE

Open for Takeaway, Curbside Pickup and local delivery. Click here to order online

HOLY MATCHA

9AM to 5PM | Carry-out orders, Postmates, Uber Eats

LEFTY’S CHICAGO PIZZARIA

12pm-8pm | Takeout and Delivery | (619) 295-1720

LOUISIANA PURCHASE

Tuesday – Sunday 12pm-8pm | DoorDash and Carry Out | 619-255-8278

LUCHA LIBRE GOURMET TACO SHOP

11am – 9pm | Carry-out, Uber Eats, Doordash, GrubHub, and Postmates | 619-487-1520

MIKE HESS BREWING

Everyday 12-8 PM | Cans, growlers, kegs, and merch available for takeout (please call 10 minutes ahead) | 619-255-7136

EL COMAL ANTOJITOS BAR & GRILL

Open regular business hours | Takeout Only | 619-294-8292

FAT BOY’S DELI & SPIRITS

Takeout and Delivery on DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats, & Postmates | 619-683-3902

FIGARO DESSERTS

Takeout and Delivery on UberEats, Postmates, & Grubhub 619-241-2976

FLORENCE RISTORANTE PIZZA

*10% off online orders 619-325-7499

THE FRIENDLY

Open for take-out only at the University location 619-892-7840

GOLDEN DONUT

5am – 8pm | Takeout only

COMMUNAL COFFEE

Open 8AM to 3PM | To Go Drinks

CRAFT HOUSE

Our new hours will be: Tues – Thursday 2pm -8pm; Friday – Saturday 12pm -8pm; Sunday 12pm – 6pm (until further notice) *30% off all phone & take-out orders | (619) 255-1151

CORI PASTIFICIO TRATTORIA

Open 4pm- 8:30pm; delivery available on Grubhub

DARK HORSE COFFEE

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8am-12pm | Whole bean coffee pick-ups | 619-344-6962

DEJA BREW LOUNGE

7:30am – 3pm | Takeout Only | 619-230-5224

DUNEDIN

11am-8pm | Pickup & Delivery | (619) 255-8566

BREAKFAST REPUBLIC

Open daily 7am – 3pm | Walk-in & Call-in orders | 619-642-0299

CAFFE CALABRIA

7am-8pm | Coffee + Pizza for takeout (pizza starts at 11am) |619-683-7787

CALIFORNIA TAPROOM

2pm-8pm |Take Out Only | Purchase of 2+ pretzels – 10% off | 619-230-5353

CITY TACOS

Free community inspired meal for all City Tacos staff and their families as well as extend the meal to all City Tacos fans on March 24th from 12p – 8 pm with donation based pick-up orders from the North Park location

CLASSIC ROCK SANDWICH SHOPPE

Tuesday-Sunday 11:30am-5pm | Pickup, Uber Eats, DoorDash, GrubHub | 619-692-1969

CRAZEE BURGER

To-go orders 619-282-6044 | Postmates or take-in app for ordering

ATYPICAL WAFFLE

Tuesday-Sunday 8am – 1pm | Online ordering; carry-out; Postmates | 619-806-0345

BAR PINK

Friday & Saturday 7pm-9pm | Cans & bottles to-go | 619-564-7194

THE BARBECUE PIT

Open for take out. | (619) 298-2400

BELGIAN BEER & WAFFLE

8am – 8pm for pick-up orders | 619-310-5716

BIVOUAC CIDER

4pm-7pm | Food & Cider to-go 619-725-0844

BOTTLECRAFT NORTH PARK

12pm – 9pm | Call-in orders, curbside service, and Postmates orders. 619-501-1177

619 SPIRITS

619.269.2757 |To-go bottles (limit 3) | Take out & Delivery at www.619spirits.com

we’re offering 20% off all take-out orders until the dine-in ban is lifted. And to help you enjoy great cocktails once you get back home, we’re selling our award winning bottles of 619 Vodka (all flavors) for just $19 each (normally $30. Limit 3 per person per day.)

ABURI SUSHI

Happy hour to-go: everyday, 4pm- 7pm | 619-892-7210

Old Town

Tahona in Old Town has shifted to offer a takeout and delivery menu of food and drink items daily from 12 to 8 p.m.